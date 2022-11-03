Authorities say 2 drivers were injured in a crash on Hwy 99W in Corvallis this week. (Credit: Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A crash on Highway 99W in Corvallis resulted in two drivers being hospitalized, according to officials.

At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Benton County Sherriff’s office responded to a crash on Highway 99W near Eureka Road. Deputies say the crash involved a GMC Sierra pickup and a Subaru Legacy sedan, and that the driver of the pickup was traveling north when he crossed into the center lane and collided head-on with the southbound Subaru.

The driver of the pickup, who was only identified as a 75-year-old McMinnville man, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Center. The driver of the Subaru Legacy, only identified by authorities as a 76-year-old Corvallis woman, was also taken to Good Samaritan Regional Center. Neither of their current conditions was immediately released.

Authorities say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.

HWY 99W was down to one lane but remained open during the initial investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact BCSO Sergeant Iverson at 541-766-0139 or via email at david.iverson@co.benton.or.us.

The investigation is ongoing.