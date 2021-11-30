2 extricated from flipped truck after crash in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were trapped inside a truck after a crash occurred in Beaverton on Tuesday.

Personnel from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Metro West Ambulance all responded to the scene at Southwest 170th Avenue and Southwest Barcelona Way around 11:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found two collided vehicles — one of which was on its side.

Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at 170th Avenue and Barcelona Way. One vehicle is on its side; two patients with injuries; occupants are entrapped requiring extrication. @MetroWestAmb and @WCSOOregon also on scene. Please avoid the area. #pdxalerts #pdxtraffic — TVF&R (@TVFR) November 30, 2021

Two injured occupants were entrapped in the flipped truck, according to TVFR. By 11:48 a.m., both patients had been extricated.

One patient was sent to a nearby hospital while the other declined transportation. The status of their injuries has not been released but authorities tell KOIN 6 News nothing was too severe.

WCSO is working to determine the cause of the crash.