PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were forced to flee their Northeast Portland home after a fire overcame the attic early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at around 7 a.m. in the area of Northeast 144th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. While attacking the blaze, Portland Fire & Rescue learned the fire had burned through the roof which reportedly made it difficult to access.

Video of the scene shows huge flames spewing from the roof.

PF&R said the blaze was completely put out within 10 minutes after crews reached a “good knock on the fire.”

No one was reported injured; however, fire officials said the two residents are put out of a home for a while.

Fire investigators and the power company responded to assess the scene. The investigation is ongoing.