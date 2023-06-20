Four people are dead and several injured after a fire broke out in a Lower East Side bike shop early Tuesday, authorities said. (Credit: WPIX)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Four people are dead and several injured after a fire broke out in a New York City bike shop early Tuesday, authorities said.

The blaze began around 12:15 a.m. inside the bike repair store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, officials said. Within 30 minutes, the fire escalated to a third alarm as billows of smoke enveloped the six-story building.

“We found heavy fire in an e-bike store, which is located on the first floor. We made an interior attack and put that fire out. Unfortunately, we had heavy smoke conditions throughout the building,” said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco.

Two of the victims who died were men and two were women, according to officials. One of the men was 71 years old. Several other people were injured, including two women who were listed in critical condition, police said.

First responders transported all of the victims to local hospitals.

Dozens of charred electric scooters and e-bikes were removed from the store, which was not open at the time. People living in the residential units above the shop had to evacuate and have been displaced.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.