PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Friday morning, there are only 12 teams left in the hunt for an NCAA Men’s basketball title. By the time Friday night turns into early Saturday morning, there will only be 8.

Once again, KOIN 6 will feature a pair of regional semi final games Friday afternoon. The action gets started a little after 4 p.m. as 15-seed St. Peters tries to keep their Cinderella run going with a match-up against (3) Purdue. That game we be followed by (8) North Carolina taking on 4th-seeded UCLA at approximately 6:39 p.m.

You can watch streaming live coverage of every game of the Men’s NCAA Tournament by clicking here.

Due to the NCAA Tournament, there will be no KOIN 6 News at 4, 5, or 6 Friday. You will be able to catch special editions of KOIN 6 News at 3 p.m. leading into CBS Sports coverage and at 9 p.m. following the end of the games.