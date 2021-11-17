2 pedestrians hit by Lincoln County bus off Hwy 101

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a boy were hit by a Lincoln County bus while waiting at the bus stop Wednesday morning on Highway 101 near Newport, police said.

According to the Newport Police Department, officers and emergency personnel responded to a report of the crash around 8:33 a.m. Wednesday near milepost 137.

When they arrived, police discovered that two pedestrians had been hit by a Lincoln County Transit bus while waiting at the stop on Hwy 101, NPD said.

The man and the boy were taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport and then airlifted to a Portland-area hospital, police said.

NPD is still investigating. The department did not immediately release the identity of the bus driver, the man or the boy.