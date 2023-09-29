PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly two dozen individuals were arrested earlier this week in connection to the retail theft of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, four illegally possessed firearms, and three stolen vehicles, according to authorities.

This was the result of a Retail Theft & Criminal Interdiction mission on Monday conducted by the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct, in partnership with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office’s Retail Theft Task Force, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and Multnomah County Parole and Probation, the Portland Police Bureau announced on Friday.

The team, along with local retailers, focused on Mall 205, Gateway, and Menlo Park in East Portland, officials said.

All of the stolen property was recovered, and the value of the stolen retail merchandise totaled $6,380, according to Portland police.

At the conclusion of the mission, two were charged with first-degree theft, eight with second-degree theft, three with third-degree theft. Other charges included criminal trespass, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and attempt to elude in a vehicle.

Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of Target announcing it was closing three Portland area stores as a result of safety and theft concerns.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a bill that created harsher penalties for organized retail theft.

In August, Portland police arrested 25 people during another retail theft mission at Mall 205