PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Joe Lohmolder’s opponents know what’s coming, but there’s nothing they can do to stop him.

A 22-year-old Clackamas High School graduate, Lohmolder has been dominating the Portland area’s Star Wars Legion tabletop gaming scene, advancing to the upcoming world finals, and he makes no secret about his strategy.

“The running joke is that I don’t play the game for the first four of six rounds and just hang back and let my opponents do the work for me,” Lohmolder said.

The only opponent to defeat Lohmolder, inside or outside a tournament in recent months, Conner Bouck, said his trick was “a lot of luck” and being very aggressive to kill Lohmolder’s Yoda character.

Lohmolder’s opponent on a recent evening, Cameron Aronson, is a player known as much for his aggressive strategy as for his skills painting models of Star War characters, machinery and landscapes.

