PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During an eight-hour period, Tigard police shared they made 23 shoplifting arrests, including 10 teens who were as young as 14.

On May 4th, Tigard police said they partnered with loss prevention employees to watch for shoplifters where they arrested almost two dozen people.

During the operation, police said they recovered approximately $10,000 in merchandise and also blue pills which they said likely contained fentanyl.

The charges against the suspected shoplifters range from theft to resisting arrest and possession of burglar tools.

According to Tigard police, shoplifting enforcements happen periodically throughout the year to help deter criminal activity.