PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two dozen people charged with a slew of violent crimes were arrested across Portland recently as part of a joint operation between the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement.

Deputies said the office partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service to carry out a widespread sweep of the Portland metro area for fugitives, targeting people authorities say are responsible for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and gun and drug trafficking.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said the intention was to nab “offenders who have shown the highest propensity of violence and disregard for human life.”

Authorities recovered 21 guns, nine of which were reported stolen, and one included what deputies called a homemade silencer, pictured above. (Courtesy/MCSO)

Three pounds of methamphetamine and 21 guns, including untraceable “ghost” guns and a homemade silencer, were also seized during the 5-day campaign, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Among those arrested were Jimmy Pearce, 35, Andrey Mazur, 32, and Alexander Barber, 27, who were wanted for homicide, a series of armed robberies and a theft of more than 35 guns from a licensed dealer, respectively, police said.

Pearce was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the 2017 killing of Ramon Harris outside Xpose Club in Beaverton.

Mazur is suspected of having robbed more than 36 people throughout Portland and Vancouver, police said. He was arrested Tuesday after a four-hour standoff with police and crisis negotiators on Hayden Island.

Barber is suspected of stealing more than 35 firearms from a licensed dealer. He was arrested while hiding in a Portland home’s attic, police said. Eight of the stolen guns were recovered through search warrants, according to MCSO.

Authorities also seized caches of drugs, totaling three pounds of methamphetamine, 19 grams of heroin and 449 fentanyl pills.