PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Today is the deadline for state workers in Washington and Oregon to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a religious or medical exemption.

State employees have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to become fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. October 4 was the final day to receive a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna -- or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot -- to be considered fully vaccinated in time.