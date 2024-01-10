PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The three officers who shot and killed a robbery suspect near Mall 205 last month have been identified by the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers John Barlett, Adi Ramic and Brian Wheeler were placed on standard administrative leave after the Dec. 27 shooting of 33-year-old Tyrone Lee Johnson II.

“As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, including the initial response, resources requested, tactics used, and post-shooting actions. The case will go before the Police Review Board (PRB), which is composed of community members, Bureau members, and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division,” PPB said in a press release.

On the afternoon of the incident, officers responded to a large department store at the mall after receiving a report that someone “in a previously reported robbery was attempting to steal merchandise.” They tried to arrest the man, later identified as Johnson II in the parking lot after watching him leave the store, but say he ran toward the west side of the mall.

PPB reported that “there was a confrontation and shots were fired by officers,” but did not specify what the “confrontation” entailed.

In surveillance footage, Johnson II can be seen running away from officers shortly after he allegedly robbed a Target. Officers say Johnson left with items in hand, wearing headphones.