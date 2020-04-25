3 police recruits resign for roles in other recruit’s injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Three police recruits have resigned amid internal affairs investigations into their roles in the serious injury of another student during roughhousing in a dorm at the state’s basic training academy.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Oregon State Police rookie officers Austin Daugherty and Dylan Hansen resigned Thursday. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph DeLance resigned April 16.

A separate criminal investigation by Salem police raised alarms about each recruit’s candor and credibility surrounding what led to the hospitalization of Portland police recruit Dustyn Matlock on Oct. 17. He was injured in a dorm at the training complex run by the state Department of Public Safety Standards & Training.