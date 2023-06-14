Kayakers navigate the Willamette River near the Ross Island Bridge. (City of Portland)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Partially treated sewage water entered the Willamette River near Foothills Park in Lake Oswego on Wednesday after an equipment malfunction took place during maintenance repairs, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services announced.

It’s the second time this month that an equipment malfunction has allowed untreated or partially treated wastewater to enter the river.

According to the City of Portland, a mobile generator was used to keep a pump station operating at the Tryon Creek Wastewater Treatment. When the generator failed around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 30,000 gallons of partially treated was discharged into the river over 15 minutes.

The sewage had undergone primary treatment (screening, grit removal, and sedimentation) before being released into the water.

The city advises the public to avoid the river around Foothills Park for the next two days due to the possibility of increased bacteria in the water.

The City of Portland said they are working with Lake Oswego to replace the aging wastewater plant.