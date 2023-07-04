Shooting Star Adventures said they are unable to fund 10 campers this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For three years, a local nonprofit has sold fireworks to raise scholarship money for children to attend summer camp. But the night before the Fourth of July, someone broke into their fireworks stand.

Shooting Star Adventures said their Gresham stand lost $3,000 worth of merchandise during the break-in. Losing the fireworks means the company will be unable to provide financial assistance to 10 campers this year.

According to a recent update on Facebook, the event is the organization’s “largest source of funding and the effects of this theft will be felt throughout all our programs this summer and beyond.”

Shooting Star says it offers its scholarships to help bring children closer to nature.

Their mission statement reads: “Our objective is to create educational opportunities for the general public, community-based organizations, youth and families that foster better teamwork, communication, connection to the natural world and a commitment to building better communities.”

Those interested in donating to the nonprofit to help get campers to into the outdoors can visit Shooting Star Adventure’s website.

