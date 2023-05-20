A fire in Forest Grove started outside and spread through a houses attic (Forest Grove Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Forest Grove on Friday afternoon, fire authorities said.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, just after 4 p.m., crews responded to a house on Hillcrest Way where they found a fire at the home’s entrance.

The fire was put out quickly, but the flames had spread into the home’s attic so crews said they had to tear down portions of the ceiling in order to fight the flames.

The fire was contained to only the attic, but officials said the living area of the home did receive smoke and water damage.

Three people, an occupant of the house and two neighbors, were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the home’s four occupants needed to be assisted by Red Cross and received temporary shelter.