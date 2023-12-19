(NEXSTAR) – It’s OK to have fun at your company’s holiday party, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of your “executive presence,” according to a longtime etiquette expert.

Jacqueline Whitmore, the founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach, is a certified business etiquette coach with decades of experience in proper workplace protocol. But even outside of the workplace — like, for instance, at a company-sponsored holiday party — you should always stay mindful of what Whitmore calls your “executive presence,” or the appearance you wish to maintain in professional settings.

“If you do something that embarrasses yourself or other people, it tarnishes your personal brand,” Whitmore tells Nexstar.

That isn’t to say you can’t loosen up with a few drinks or share some laughs with workplace acquaintances. You should just remain respectful and professional, Whitmore says, and avoid the following mistakes:

You’re dressing too casually

“One of the complaints that I get from employers is that their team does not dress appropriately,” Whitmore says. “I would first and foremost say, find out if there is a dress code and adhere to it.”

Some companies, or course, might encourage their employees to dress down for an after-work event, or even wear an “ugly” holiday sweater to the party. But in the absence of any real guidelines, Whitmore says workers should play it safe.

“It’s always better to be overdressed than underdressed,” she says.

You’re drinking too much

If alcohol is served at a company party, it’s perfectly appropriate to enjoy a few drinks, according to Whitmore. It’s important, however, to know your own limits — or even set some limits before you arrive.

“If you are at any office-sponsored event, or anything under the umbrella of the office, drink responsibly,” she says. “You definitely don’t want to get so intoxicated that you offend someone or embarrass yourselves.”

Speaking of offending co-workers, Whitmore says you should never push alcohol on colleagues.

“I do know that some people choose not to drink at holiday parties or events, and if you see someone who isn’t drinking, don’t go up to that person and ask why,” she tells Nexstar. “Etiquette is about making others feel good, and leaving an impression that they’ll feel better, not worse, in your presence.”

Your jokes are too edgy

Know a great joke that’s too edgy to tell in the office? It’s probably too edgy for the office party, too.

“Not everyone gets your same brand of humor … so I would definitely refrain from off-color jokes,” Whitmore says. “You don’t know who you might offend.”

Attendees should also try to refrain from discussing the latest workplace scandals, if possible.

“It’s a time to celebrate and just enjoy each other’s company,” Whitmore says. “It’s not a time to bring up office politics, office gossip, or anything negative.

You’re there for the wrong reasons

Whitmore tells Nexstar that too many employees attend their company parties for the free food and drinks — if they show up at all.

“You have to think, ‘Why do we have these parties?’” Whitmore says. “It’s to help build camaraderie or self-esteem within the company. But I’m seeing a lot of the younger people not show up, or they eat and leave … which is not the purpose of these events.”

Whitmore says you should always make some effort to interact with and learn about your coworkers, or just chat with some of the people you don’t get to socialize with day-to-day.

“Show up with the intent to make connections or form stronger bonds with clients or coworkers,” she says. “Don’t just show up to eat and drink — no one invites you to an invent because they think you’re hungry or thirsty.”