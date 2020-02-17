4 men wanted in connection with criminal acts at Feb. 8 anti-KKK rally

The suspects allegedly used metal-tipped umbrellas to jab at others at the rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have released photos of four men wanted in connection with criminal activity at an anti-Klu Klux Klan demonstration, which resulted in rocks being thrown and a monument vandalized, in downtown Portland earlier this month.

The suspects used metal-tipped umbrellas to jab toward people and chase down the street on Feb. 8, police said. The suspects also allegedly threw rocks, concrete, batons, cans and food at people. There were two instances of the men threatening others with pepper spray, according to police; those who were targeted were treated by Portland Fire and Rescue medics at the scene.

The Portland Police Bureau provided the following descriptions for each of the men wanted in connection with the demonstration:

Suspect #1:

White male, unknown age, wearing a black helmet with “161” painted in red on the front, face mask, goggles, black Adidas zip-up hoodie with white zipper on left arm, black gloves, seen carrying a can with orange lid.



Suspect #2:

White male, unknown age, wearing a red/orange ski mask, black zip-up hoodie under a black coat with red-and-black plaid liner, black backpack with “Nike” printed on it.



Suspect #3:

White male, unknown age, all black, wearing black-with-white shapes bandana over his face.



Suspect #4:

White male, unknown age, black beanie hat, black glasses, a black handkerchief over his face, black puffy jacket, black pants.

Members of the KKK had planned a rally of their own to take place on the steps of the Multnomah County Courthouse. About three hours before the event, the rally was canceled by organizers.

Despite news of the cancellation, about 200 demonstrators showed up, including many anti-fascist protesters. Three people were arrested at the gathering, and a monument was vandalized.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to call PPB’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.