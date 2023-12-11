PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five rural Oregon school districts were disrupted on Monday due to bomb threats, officials said.

The Cascade School District notified the Marion County Sheriff’s Office of the threat at 10:45 a.m., authorities said. The district elected to release students early out of “an abundance of caution.” They say the threat to schools is not imminent.

Another threat came into the Central Linn School District just before noon when an administrative employee received a threatening email that stated there was a bomb in one of the schools, authorities said.

“The schools were evacuated, and deputies are currently searching them for anything suspicious. While deputies are searching, detectives are also actively working on leads for the source of the email. So far there are no suspicious devices that have been found. Deputies will check each school before children will be allowed back in,” the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Corbett schools and Colton schools also reported that they each received threats. Students in both districts were evacuated.

Students in Arlington’s schools were also evacuated by a similar threat. But officials later gave an all clear to resume all school activities on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.