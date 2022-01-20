An ahi tuna and avocado roll available at Departure. The restaurant is listed on Yelp’s top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2022. (Courtesy Photo: Sage Restaurant Concepts)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yelp has announced its top 100 restaurants for 2022, and four Portland eateries made the list.

The mobile app and website created the list by reaching out to “Yelpers” for their favorite dining spots. Then, Yelp ranked each by total number of submissions, rantings, reviews and geographic representation.

The list also highlighted restaurants from all over the country.

Below, you will find the four Portland restaurants that made the list, along with one outside of the Portland metro area:

Departure

Location: 525 S.W. Morrison St., 15th Fl, Portland

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday

Contact Information: (503) 802-5370

The downtown restaurant focuses on pan-Asian cuisine overlooking the City of Roses.

“From street food-styled starters and meal-sized classics, to rice and noodle specialties to ethically-sourced sushi, Departure Portland embraces the bounty of the Pacific Northwest to deliver the fiery flavors of the Far East,” said Departure on its website. “Whether steamed or stir-fried, smoked or sautéed, each dish leads guests to another stage along Departure’s culinary adventure.”

Miyamoto Sushi

Location: 422 S.E. 81st Ave., Portland

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Contact Information: (503) 208-2253

According to the restaurant‘s Instagram, it serves fresh fish, cold sake and 20 micros on tap.

Yama Sushi & Izakaya

Location: 2038 S.E. Clinton St., Portland

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday – Sunday for Lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday – Sunday for dinner

Contact Information: (503) 231-2859

The restaurant specializes in Japanese cuisine and has a sushi bar available for both fish and vegetarians alike.

“Our masterful sushi chefs use only the freshest and highest quality ingredients from fish to vegetables, along with the exceptional service you expect,” according to Yama and Sushi & Izakaya’s website.

Thai Sky Kitchen

Location: 6036 S.E. Division St, Portland

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Contact Information: (971) 222-5649 and website

The Riv

Location: 401 E 10th St., The Dalles

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday – Saturday

Contact Information: (541) 980-5001

The Riv operates as an espresso bar, kitchen and venue space out of a 100-year-old church.

“The Riv Cafe still operates as a Breakfast and Lunch Cafe,” said its website. “They have become known for outstanding espresso, house made pastries, farm to table style food and are Blue Zone Approved.”

For a full list of restaurants on Yelp’s list, click here.