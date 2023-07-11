FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four Starbucks employees at a California airport were transported to a hospital after a HAZMAT incident on Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The victims were working at a Starbucks location behind the TSA security checkpoint at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. Emergency crews responded around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning following reports of the employees experiencing nausea and lightheadedness. One of the workers fainted, officials said.

When crews arrived, they isolated and monitored the scene until the cause of the issue was determined, Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief William Veiga said.

Early assessments pointed to a leak of hydrogen sulfide, more commonly known as freon, said Veiga.

Airport operations were not affected by the incident. Officials said there was no further danger to anyone at the airport.

“The scene is safe and secure and the airport is open for business,” said Veiga.