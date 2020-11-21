43 dogs from Oklahoma arrive in Oregon to find forever homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Forty-three dogs from Oklahoma arrived at the Oregon Humane Society this week to find their forever homes.

The Oregon Humane Society said this is the second of three transports as a result of a partnership with the Banfield Foundation, a nonprofit helping arrange the transport of animals from crowded shelters.

The dogs that arrived Thursday came from municipal shelters throughout Oklahoma and “will now have the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving as a beloved pet,” according to the Oregon Humane Society’s press release.

Although some shelters have been reporting lower numbers of pets in their care amid the pandemic, there are still healthy and adoptable pets being euthanized in the United States, according to the Humane Society and Banfield Foundation. As a result, the Banfield Foundation has partnered with PEDIGREE Foundation and VCA Charities to bring 200 animals to the Oregon Humane Society as part of a wider nationwide push to clear at-capacity shelters.

The final round of animal transports will be Dec. 10. Click here to learn more about adoptions at the Oregon Humane Society.