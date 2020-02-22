$5.9M lawsuit filed over alleged illegal parking in Portland

The family of the motorcyclist who died demands the city retrofit its intersections

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit says Portland intentionally allows drivers to park vehicles illegally close to crosswalks and intersections, making it difficult to navigate the city and potentially deadly for all road users.

The suit filed this week in Multnomah County Circuit Court is seeking to address what lawyer Scott Kocher describes as Portland’s “ongoing failure” to provide adequate sight distance at street corners or crosswalks, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The family of motorcyclist Elijah Coe, who died in 2019, is seeking $5.9 million in damages and demands the city retrofit its intersections to comply with its own code governing sight distances and state law.

A city transportation spokesman declined comment, citing the ongoing legal dispute.