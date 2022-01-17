5 Filipino restaurants to visit in the Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Portland having a diverse food scene, KOIN 6 News put together a list of Filipino restaurants to check out in the area.
According to the Pew Research Center, the Filipino population in the U.S. has increased since the turn of the century. The population grew from 2,365,000 in 2000 to 4,211,000 in 2019.
Filipino cuisine can vary from popular dishes such as lumpia — fresh or fried spring rolls — to baked goods such as pandesal, a common bread roll in the Philippines.
Here are five Filipino restaurants or bakeries to visit in the Portland area:
#1. Allie G’s Pastries
As a first-generation Filipina, Alexandria (Allie) Guevarra runs a one-woman “Filipinx” baked foods pop-up.
“Created out of necessity for representation of Pinoy culture, Allie G’s Pastries re-imagines classic Filipinx dishes into sweet & savory pies and handheld goodies,” according to Guevarra’s website.
At her pop-ups, you’ll find chicken adobo pot pie, ube sticky rolls and other baked goods. Guevarra’s next pop-up shop will be from 9-1 p.m. on Saturday, January 22 at the Hollywood Farmer’s Market.
The owner suggests for people to visit her website for more pop-up hours and locations.
#2. Hunny Beez
American Filipino fusion is what Hunny Beez food truck is all about.
The restaurant includes slow smoked pork and charbroiled marinated chicken and grain-fed Angus beef.
Hunny Beez is located on 910 East 1st Street in Newberg.
#3. Baon Kainan
Baon Kainan’s website describes the cuisine as traditional Filipino food made in not so traditional ways.
“Our goal is to share our perspective on Filipino food through the lens of Filipino-Americans,” Baon Kainan’s website said. “Growing up predominantly in the U.S. and having a Filipino heritage makes our story unique but common to what second and third-generation Filipinos have experienced.”
Baon Kainan is located in Northeast Portland.
#4. St. Barbara Pinoy Bakery
In Southwest Portland, St. Barbra Pinoy Bakery offers fresh and local Filipino baked goods. The bakery said on its website that it was founded on serving the Filipino-American community.
Other breads and pastries available include pan de coco, ensaymada and hopia baboy.
“The bakery continues to develop delicious creations using flavors and ingredients found in the Philippines,” St. Barbra Pinoy Bakery’s website said. “Something to remember home by.”
#5. Magna Kusina
Magna Kusina, located in Southeast Portland, is a Filipino restaurant run by chef Carlo Lamagna.
“Lamagna plays with the cuisine of his childhood, incorporating techniques and tricks he picked up in Chicago farm-to-table favorites,” the restaurant said on its website.