5 Hood to Coast runners injured in DUII crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested and charged with DUII Friday after crashing into the back of a SUV carrying Hood to Coast relay runners, the Oregon State Police said in a Facebook post.

Troy McClaflin, 51, of Boring, was hauling a trailer with a green pickup truck on Highway 26 when he rear-ended the runners’ SUV, failing to realize they were slowing to make a turn, troopers said.

All five of the runners had minor injuries, and McClaflin was arrested and taken to the hospital, according to OSP. He was given a citation for DUII and released at the hospital.