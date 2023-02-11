(KTLA) – At least five people were injured when an American Airlines jet collided with a passenger shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport Friday night, airport officials confirmed.

The collision happened on the south side of the airport as the plane was being towed from a gate to a parking lot on a taxiway, an LAX spokesperson told Nexstar’s KTLA.

The plane, an Airbus A321, was not carrying passengers. However, the shuttle bus was.

Five people were treated by paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four were transported to nearby hospitals, the department said.

The tug driver was listed in moderate condition. The bus driver and two passengers were listed in fair condition, the LAFD said.

The only person on the plane, a worker, was treated for injuries but declined transport.

Crews responded to a crash involving an airplane and a bus at LAX Airport on Feb. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

“A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people,” LAX tweeted. “We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal.”

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.