Milwaukie police say undercover investigators used multiple social media apps posing as 15-year-old boys and girls in the sting.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five men were arrested on Wednesday during a sex sting operation in Milwaukie, police said.

Dana Weston, 40, Joseph Zeller, 45, Christopher Quimby, Ian Ryan, 46 and Mounir Hamami, 34 were all charged with luring a minor and first-degree sexual corruption of a child.

Milwaukie police say undercover investigators used multiple social media apps posing as 15-year-old boys and girls in the sting.

“Decoy investigators did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations the decoys were underage and terminated the interaction,” police said. “Predators contacted decoy investigators and offered to meet someone they believed to be a child for agreed sexual acts. Upon arriving at the location anxious to meet the child, they were instead greeted by police and taken into custody.”

An additional individual arrived at the location, but sped away, and police say they elected not to pursue the person.

Parents are strongly encouraged to monitor their children’s online activity. Additional information and resources can be found on the FBI website.