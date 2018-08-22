6.2 quake hits near Reedsport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit off the coast of Reedsport early Wednesday.

The United States Geological Survey says quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck just after 1:30 a.m. more than 170 miles (264 kilometers) west of Coos Bay, Oregon.

The National Weather Service said no tsunami alert was issued.

Robert Sanders of the USGS says there is no tsunami threat associated with the quake. He says people as far away as Portland reported feeling the trembler.

Dispatch with the Coos Bay police says there have been no reports of damage or injury.

Coos Bay is about 220 miles southwest of Portland. The quake was located at a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.