PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It may technically be spring, but at Mt. Hood Meadows, winter is still in full force.

Since Friday, April 8, Mt. Hood Meadows has received a total of 63 inches of snow, with over a foot of snow coming in each of the last four days.

According to the resort, the base area snow depth is 142 inches and the area has received 438 inches of snow since December, exceeding its seasonal average of 430 inches.

The temperature has consistently remained in the teens, offering some of the best late-season conditions on record, with weather that is more similar to mid-January than mid-April.

The resort encourages everyone to follow deep snow safety practices, including riding with a buddy and keeping them in sight, as well as avoiding trees. Visit DeepSnowSafety.org for more information.





Skiers have taken advantage of the unusual spring snow this week. (Courtesy: Grant Myrdal)

Mt. Hood Meadows is scheduled to operate from 9 a.m – 4 p.m. through April 24, plus April 29 through May 1 and May 6-7 (May 7 is the scheduled closing day for the season). Spring season passes are still available for $249.