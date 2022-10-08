(NEXSTAR) – After months of games, the MLB Postseason is finally here. With Wild Card Series games getting underway Friday, we’re just weeks away from crowning a World Series champion.

For three teams, there is even greater pressure as they try to bring home their first-ever World Series title.

There are six MLB teams total that haven’t yet won a World Series, three of which didn’t make the postseason this year: the Colorado Rockies, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Texas Rangers.

The remaining three are now playing in best-of-three Wild Card Series to advance to the Division Series: the San Diego Padres, the Seattle Mariners, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Of these six teams without a title, only one has never made it to the World Series: the Mariners. Until this year, the Mariners had the longest playoff drought across the four major pro sports, according to the MLB.

The Rays appeared most recently, losing out to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Here’s a look at how many times these teams have appeared in a World Series and when, according to ESPN:

Brewers: Once, 1982

Mariners: Never

Padres: Twice, 1984 and 1998

Rangers: Twice, 2010 and 2011

Rays: Twice, 2008 and 2020

Rockies: Once, 2007

There are three other teams that haven’t been to the World Series since changing their names: the Los Angeles Angels (previously of Anaheim), the Miami Marlins (previously the Florida Marlins), and the Cleveland Guardians (who are competing against the Rays to advance to the American League Division Series).

The New York Yankees have appeared in and won the most World Series at 40 and 27, respectively. Three teams have won every World Series they’ve played in: the Washington Nationals (1), the Arizona Diamondbacks (1), and the Toronto Blue Jays (2). With the exception of those three teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates have the highest World Series winning percentage at 71%, winning five of the seven they’ve appeared in.

The World Series is set to begin on Oct. 28.