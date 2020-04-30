6 more ex-Catlin Gabel students claim sex abuse by teachers

A total of 16 former students have filed lawsuits since last fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Six more students of The Catlin Gabel School have filed lawsuits claiming they were abused by faculty members.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the new plaintiffs say they were fondled, groped, and sexually abused by former teachers Richardson Shoemaker, Robert Ashe, Art Leo and Sam Crawley. They seek $16 million in damages.

A total of 16 former Catlin students have now filed suit alleging they were sexually or physically abused while attending the exclusive private school in Northwest Portland.

The lawsuits followed last fall’s release of summary findings of a scathing internal investigation into sexual abuse committed by school faculty.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.