Richard Rose Jr. was found guilty of seven counts of first-degree sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old Dallas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child over four years, the Polk County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Richard Rose Jr. was found guilty of seven counts of first-degree sex abuse, one count of luring a minor and one count of private indecency.

The abuse began when the child victim was six years old.

Rose Jr. will not be eligible for early release or sentence reduction, authorities said. He will also be required to serve a 45-month term of post-prison supervision and register as a sex offender.