75-foot Holiday tree arrives at Pioneer Square

Crowds began to gather at Pioneer Courthouse Square for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, November 29, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 75-foot Douglas Fir tree is set to arrive at Pioneer Courthouse Square in preparation for the annual tree lighting ceremony, presented by SmartPark

This year’s tree, donated by Stimson Lumber Company, will arrive to Portland’s Living Room November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., where the public is invited to watch the arrival.

Grown on sustainable forestlands near Gaston, Oregon, the tree will be transported by regional trucking company Redmond Heavy Hauling and will be lifted into place by NessCampbell Crane + Rigging.