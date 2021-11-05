75-foot Holiday tree arrives at Pioneer Square

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 75-foot Douglas Fir tree is set to arrive at Pioneer Courthouse Square in preparation for the annual tree lighting ceremony, presented by SmartPark
This year’s tree, donated by Stimson Lumber Company, will arrive to Portland’s Living Room November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., where the public is invited to watch the arrival.
Join the Square, volunteers, Santa, and fellow Portlanders to celebrate the tree’s arrival
Grown on sustainable forestlands near Gaston, Oregon, the tree will be transported by regional trucking company Redmond Heavy Hauling and will be lifted into place by NessCampbell Crane + Rigging.