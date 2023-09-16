PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — There are plenty of festive things to do in Portland as the weather begins to change.

Sept. 10-16

CORN ROAST AND HARVEST FESTIVAL — Celebrate the bounty of Forest Grove from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Pacific University, 2043 College Way. This community event, which traditionally coincides with the Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival in downtown Forest Grove, will fill hungry bellies with roasted corn, burgers and hot dogs. There will also be additional vendor wares available for purchase. More: fgcchamber.org/2023-corn-roast/

OREGON ZOO WILDLIFE GARDEN — Join Metro garden educators at the Oregon Zoo Wildlife Garden from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following Saturdays in September: Sept. 16, 23 and 30. Discover how to create a healthy, wildlife-friendly garden through fun activities. Find out ways to manage garden pests without pesticides. See how to make compost to enrich your soil. Learn about Northwest native plants that will attract beneficial wildlife. With zoo admission, all ages are welcome to join in this family fun event. Visit oregonzoo.org/events/fun-oregon-zoo-wildlife-garden-7.

Sept. 17-23

DANCE — During this Dance Dance Oregon City event, join master folk dancer Heidi Vorst and your neighbors in Oregon City for an interactive community dance party featuring dances from Russia, Ukraine, and other Slavic/Baltic countries. Lesson included, all ages welcome at 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at Redland Elementary School, 18131 S. Redland Road, Oregon City.

BURLESQUE FESTIVAL — The eighth annual Oregon Burlesque Festival hosts more than 40 performers, including Miss Nude Universe 1975, Tiffany Carter, at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 N.E. Alberta St., Sept. 22-23. It’s an annual celebration of theatrical performances that combine satire, comedy, dance, drag, and adult entertainment. More: oregonburlesquefestival.com.

CHEHALEM VALLEY VAUDEVILLE — The Hilarious, family-friendly variety show includes music, juggling, magic and comedy, with events staged in the Black Box Theater at the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg. Shows are A Salute to the Harvest Moon,” Sept. 22-23, and “A Very Scary Vaudeville,” Oct. 27-28. More: email jeanneann@chehalemculturalcenter.org.

