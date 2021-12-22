A jolly good time: 12 holiday-themed drinks in Portland

A cookie on a cocktail? There’s nothing “Old Fashioned” about that but you can find it at The 1905 cocktail bar in Portland. (ANDREW WALLNER)

Make sure to drink responsibly, so you can ride your sleigh home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland restaurants and bars are celebrating the holiday season with some creative concoctions.

Whether you’re out shopping or enjoying some fun-filled events, these restaurants are ready to get you in the holiday spirit.

Here are 10 holiday-themed drinks you can find in Portland:

The Jolly Koala is a bourbon drink with festivity wrapped around the stem. (DEADSHOT)

Jolly Koala

What’s better than a regular cocktail? A small koala in holiday gear hugging a festive drink, which is available at Deadshot, a cocktail bar located in Southeast Portland.

The Jolly Koala is made with overproof bourbon, cacao nib campari, dry vermouth, mulled wine reduction and mole bitters.

The Deadshot — a cocktail bar in Portland — calls On Dasher the “drink that sleighs.” (DEADSHOT)

On Dasher

At the same spot as the Jolly Koala, you’ll find the “drink that sleighs.” The On Dasher is made with gin, vanilla liqueur, marshmallow, cardamon, black pepper, lemon, cream, egg and soda.

The SanTaRex is a tequila based drink available at a cocktail bar in Southeast Portland. (DEADSHOT)

SanTaRex

If you enjoy drinking a cocktail out of a T-Rex shaped glass, then this drink is for you. The concoction combines blanco tequila, mezcal, melon liqueur, almond orgeat, lime and tiki bitters.

The roaring drink can also be found at Deadshot.

If singing is your jam, then the Christmas Carol Barrel cocktail is ready to greet you. (DEADSHOT)

Christmas Carol Barrel

Rolling into the holidays comes the Christmas Carol Barrel made with reposado tequila, coffee liqueur, dry curacao, spiced chocolate, aromatic bitters and orange bitters. The Deadshot said on its Instagram that the drink contains dairy.

The Deadshot cocktail bar is hoping to get Portlanders in the holiday spirit with one important question: Are you on the naughty or nice list this year? (DEADSHOT)

Naughty/Nice Shot

Santa is checking his list twice this week, so which side are you going to be on? The Deadshot in Portland gives you a choice of a “nice shot” of gingerbread spiced rye or a “naughty shot” of a cinnamon spiced bourbon.

The Krampus Martini at Raven’s Manor in Southwest Portland is extending spooky season into the holidays. (RAVEN’S MANOR)

Krampus Martini

The Raven’s Manor, located in Southwest Portland, is a haunted mansion themed cocktail lounge that also puts on a spooky spin during the holiday season. Its “Holiday Horrors” menu includes a Krampus Martini described as a fiercely cold white chocolate and peppermint elixir designed for the icey Germanic demon himself.

Other cocktails on the menu include The Grinch, which is made with Plantaion 3-star rum, ginger, matcha and a hint of basil.

Gingerbread Old Fashioned

At The 1905, you’ll find food, jazz and special holiday cocktails. The Gingerbread Old Fashioned is made with ginger and sugar infused butter-washed bourbon, demerara, chocolate bitters and a namesake cookie.

The 1905 in North Portland is offering Mexican Rompope in a holiday cocktail special. (ANDREW WALLNER)

Mexican Rompope

The same bar also offers a holiday cocktail special called the Mexican Rompope, which is made with almonds, milk, cinnamon, egg and aguardiente (rum). Rompope is classified as an eggnog-like drink.

The 1905 cocktail bar gives Portlanders a taste of Germany in a glass with its Gluhwein cocktail. (ANDREW WALLNER)

Gluhwein

Red wine, sugar, Lairds Apple Brandy, orange juice and spices make up this Gluhwein cocktail at The 1905 in North Portland. Gluhwein translates to mulled wine in Germany.

The Bit House Collective in a cocktail bar in Southeast Portland that offers drinks like the Spiked Coquito for limited time only. (BIT HOUSE COLLECTIVE)

Spiked Coquito

The Bit House Collective in Southeast Portland offers seasonal drinks, such as the Spiked Coquito. The drink – only available through December – is made with coconut, maple, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and rum.

A drink made out of purple corn? That’s possible at the Bit House Collective in Portland when you order the Purple Power Ranger. (BIT HOUSE COLLECTIVE)

Purple Power Ranger

This Peruvian drink packs a punch when it’s mixed with Singani 63, a Bolivian style brandy. The drink is made with purple corn, pineapple, toasted coconut, baking spices, citrus and aquafaba.

Breakside Brewery doesn’t just serve up beer. It also offers seasonal drinks, such as the Smokey Ciderita. (BREAKSIDE BREWERY)

Smokey Ciderita

More of a seasonal drink than a holiday-themed one, Breakside Brewery offers a Smokey Ciderita. It’s made with Banhez Mezcal, house-made sour mix, local apple cider, Grand Marnier float and includes a spiced sugar rim.

“We thought some smokey apples sounded very seasonal and fall/winter focused,” said Breakside Brewery Dekum Pub’s bar manager in an Instagram post.

The drink is only available at the brewery’s Dekum Pub location.