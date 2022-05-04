PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person died early in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning after attempting to flee from police in Oregon City.

Around 12:15 a.m. an officer tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 213 at Beavercreek Rd. But the driver continued westbound and eventually turned into a Fred Meyer parking lot, located at 1839 Molalla Ave.

After slowly driving through the parking lot, the driver accelerated and fled from police, traveling on Gaffney Lane.

Police say that at the T-intersection of Gaffney Lane and Berta Drive, the driver failed to turn properly and left the roadway, going airborne and crashing into a fence and a shed. The driver died at the scene.

Detectives from the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and members of the Clackamas County Crime Reconstruction and Forensic Team (CRAFT) are assisting with the ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Oregon City Police Tip Line at 503-905-3505, reference OCPD Case # 22-010053.