Closings
Actor Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

News

The actor has been in isolation since he learned he was exposed to someone who later tested positive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Idris Elba has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the actor told fans on social media Monday.

Elba told fans he tested positive for COVID-19, but added he has “been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus” after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive.

“Look, this is serious, you know? Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands — beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it,” he told fans in a video posted to social media.

Elba also clarified that he isn’t currently showing symptoms of COVID-19 himself. Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

