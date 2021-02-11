Additional warming shelters, spaces to open amid severe winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Severe winter weather is slated to hit the region, bringing freezing rain and snow; as a result, warming shelters are beginning to open on Thursday.

Three new sites, which include the Oregon Convention Center, will offer 300 more beds to those experiencing houselessness, and are in addition to the other shelters open in the region, according to Multnomah County officials.

The locations and times are as follows:

Oregon Convention Center

965 NE 1st Ave., Portland, OR

Opens at 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday

Operated by Transition Projects

Metro Garage

578 NE Irving St., Portland, OR

Opens at noon Thursday, open 24 hours

Operated by Multnomah County Emergency Management

Arbor Lodge Severe Weather Shelter

1952 N Lombard St., Portland, OR

Opens at 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday

Operated by Multnomah County Emergency Management