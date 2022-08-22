PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released an affidavit on Monday written by one of the arresting officers that took Oregon representative James Hieb (R-Canby) into custody at the Clackamas County Fair on August 17.

In the court statement, Clackamas County Jail Sgt. David Amarillas said that Hieb was initially approached by authorities for illegally smoking near a fairground exit and refusing to leave at 10:35 p.m.

“During this time, the rodeo had just concluded and hundreds of citizens were exiting the fairgrounds,” Amarilla said in the affidavit. “Mr. Hieb was standing in close proximity to one of the exits people were proceeding through, and his belligerent behavior disturbed citizens as they exited the fairgrounds.”

Upon being contacted by the responding authorities, Hieb allegedly refused to show his ID, preventing officers from banning him from the area for smoking.

“Mr. Hieb was asked multiple times to present his ID, but he refused to do so,” Amarilla stated. “By refusing to present his ID he failed to comply with a lawful order, and prevented us from issuing him an exclusion notice.”

The state lawmaker was ultimately taken to the Clackamas County Jail, where he was booked for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

Hieb, who represents Clackamas County, has faced several charges in the past. In 2004, he allegedly fled or attempted to elude an officer while driving under the influence of intoxicants. In 2009, his license was suspended after he was convicted of operating a vehicle without required lighting equipment, and improperly displaying validating stickers. In 2012, he also faced charges of second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Most recently, in 2019, he was cited for improper use of safety belts. According to court documents, Oregon State Police stopped Hieb on Highway 30 after noticing that he was driving with two kids in the car who were not properly wearing seat belts.