After 14 months of no overflows, sewage spills into Willamette River

The Willamette River flows through downtown Portland with the skyline in the background, December 7, 2020 (KOIN)

Portland's sewage overflow situation was looking good in 2020, until this weekend's storm hit.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It turns out, 2020 had one more… sewage overflow to give.

With 11 days left in the year, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the weekend storm caused a combined sewer overflow to the Willamette River. This is the first time sewage overflow has entered the river in 2020, according to the bureau of environmental services.

It is the first to affect the entire stretch of Portland’s Willamette River since April 2018.

The overflow is occurring from eight outfalls located between the Ross Island Bridge and Swan Island. It began at around 11 a.m. and was still continuing after 12 p.m. Sunday.

During a sewage overflow, and for 48 hours after, the public is asked to avoid contact with the river because of increased bacteria in the water.

Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says during all other times, the river’s water quality is safe for recreation.

They said a combined sewer overflow is about 80 percent stormwater and 20 percent sewage.

Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says these overflows used to be common but have been rare since they completed the Big Pipe Project in December 2011.

“Overflows will continue to be rare well after 2020 is over,” said Environmental Services engineer Arnel Mandilag, “Portlanders have invested in the health of the Willamette River. That investment is making overflows the exception rather than the rule, creating a healthier river for wildlife and people.”

The last overflow was in August 2019.