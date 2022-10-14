PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.

An active advisory for the five affected counties in southwest Washington has also been issued by the Washington Southwest Clean Air Agency.

Meanwhile, Deschutes, Klamath and Lake counties have been removed from the advisory due to improving conditions.

Smoke from the fires can irritate the eyes and lungs as well as worsening some medical conditions. Those most at risk include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.

Recommended safety measures include keeping doors and windows closed, avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, and staying aware of what places in your area have the highest smoke levels. Cloth, dust, and surgical masks do not protect from the harmful particles in smoke.