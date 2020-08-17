Air quality advisory in effect for Portland-Vancouver area

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Monday for the Portland-Vancouver metro area due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels in the afternoon, the agency said in a release. The poor air quality can be especially dangerous for sensitive groups like children, seniors, pregnant women and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Because of the potential danger, state health officials recommend these groups limit their outdoor activity, particularly in the afternoon when pollution levels are at their highest.

Further recommendations from DEQ include:

Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation.

Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

Postpone mowing the lawn.

Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

DEQ officials said the air quality advisory will be in effect until Tuesday morning, as smog levels in the area are expected to improve overnight and for the rest of the week.

Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQ’s Air Quality Index or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on a smartphone.