PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The air quality around the greater Portland area ranges from “very unhealthy” to “moderate” Wednesday as the Nakia Creek Fire continues to burn northeast of Camas, Washington.

According to Airnow.gov, air quality is labeled “unhealthy” to the east of Vancouver, Mt. Tabor in Portland and Lake Oswego. Residents in these areas are encouraged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Air quality in Portland’s inner city is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” This includes people with heart or lung diseases, including those with asthma or chronic bronchitis.

KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames reports that wildfire conditions haven’t improved since yesterday, which means residents can expect more of the same air quality today. However, fresher air is forecast for tomorrow.

“Air quality will remain in the ‘unhealthy’ level,” Dames said. “This is due to the trapped particulates from a temperature inversion. Improvements are coming on Thursday evening.”

Storm clouds are forecast to move into the area on Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. There will be a strong chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

“This will be an instant improvement to the air quality,” Dames said. “Rain arrives late afternoon Friday and it will be on and off through the weekend. Expect conditions to feel more like fall by the weekend.”

The Nakia Creek Fire is currently 1,869 acres in size and 12% contained.