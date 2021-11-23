Air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels amid holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are only two more days until Thanksgiving and experts say holiday air travel in the U.S. has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Tuesday is predicted to be one of the busiest day at airports across the country, and officials are warning fliers to take extra time.

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Monday was the fifth consecutive day where more than 2 million people were screened at airport security checkpoints across the nation.

Thanksgiving travel has increased 13% over the last year, according to AAA. That’s the highest single year increase in Thanksgiving travel since 2005.

An estimated 746,000 Oregonians are expected to take to the skies and roads for the upcoming holiday, while experts say there will be nearly 53 million people across the nation taking to the roads.