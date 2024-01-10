PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Alaska Airlines announced on Wednesday they are canceling all Boeing 737 MAX 9 flights through Saturday for inspections following an accident in which a door plug detached from one of the jets mid-flight after taking off from Portland International Airport.

As the airline conducts inspections, they estimate between 110 and 150 flights will be canceled per day as a result.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 10, Alaska Airlines says they are still waiting for documentation from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration to start inspections on their 737-9 MAX fleet.

“We regret the significant disruption that has been caused for our guests by cancellations due to these aircraft being out of service. However, the safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority and we will only return these aircraft to service when all findings have been fully resolved and meet all FAA and Alaska’s stringent standards,” Alaska Airlines said in a press release. “We hope this action provides guests with a little more certainty, and we are working around the clock to reaccommodate impacted guests on other flights.”

Alaska Airlines explains three things must be in place before inspections begin. This includes a final Multi-Operator Message from Boeing with inspection details for the 737 MAX 9 aircraft as approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Further, the airline says the FAA needs to publish Alternative Methods of Compliance detailing approval of the inspection processes.

Additionally, Alaska needs to develop detailed inspection instructions for their maintenance technicians to conduct the inspections per FAA specifications.

The directive from Alaska comes after the FAA grounded all Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes with plugged emergency row exits on Jan. 9 until they are deemed safe to fly.

The flight cancellations come amid investigations into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 after the aircraft lost one of its door plugs at 16,000 feet. The accident created a gaping hole in the plane and forced the pilots to make an emergency landing at PDX with more than 170 passengers and six crew members on board.