PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft will stay grounded until “an extensive and rigorous” inspection and maintenance process is approved and data from the inspection is reviewed, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday.

After reviewing Boeing’s proposed inspection and maintenance instructions, the FAA says they need more data before returning the planes to service, and is requiring plug-door inspections of 40 planes.

The call for inspections comes after a Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 lost a door plug mid-flight after taking off from Portland International Airport in early January.

The FAA said that even though they are encouraged by Boeing’s instructions for inspections and maintenance, they will not approve the inspection and maintenance process until the federal agency reviews data from the first round of 40 inspections in order to maintain “the highest standard of safety.”

“We are working to make sure nothing like this happens again,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement. “Our only concern is the safety of American travelers and the Boeing 737-9 MAX will not return to the skies until we are entirely satisfied it is safe.”

After the FAA approves Boeing’s inspection and maintenance instructions, operators must follow the protocol on every aircraft before it is returned to service, officials said.

The decision comes after the FAA grounded about 171 Boeing 737-9 MAX planes after the incident in Portland.

The agency says it has also increased its oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing – launching an investigation to find out if Boeing failed to ensure completed products conformed to approval designs and were in condition for safe operation under FAA regulations.

The FAA notes it will continue to support the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.