PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After an in-air accident on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 plane in which a door plug was blown off of the plane Friday evening, a finance and securities expert says even though Boeing saw billions in losses on Wall Street on Monday, the aerospace giant may not take a major hit to profits in the long run.

After trading markets closed on Monday, Jan. 8, Boeing’s $BA shares dropped eight points, as reported by The New York Times.

Darek Nalle, University of Oregon finance professor, and Program Manager for the Cameron Center for Finance and Securities Analysis, tells KOIN 6 News that Boeing lost a little over $10 billion in the stock market on Monday in what he calls a “knee-jerk” reaction to the Alaska Airlines incident.

“To put that in context, that’s the equivalent of the market value of Columbia Sportswear and Wendy’s, a little more than that combined. So, that amount of value has been lost due to this incident,” Nalle said.

“Unless this turns out to be a systemic problem across their different aircraft offerings, certainly, we might expect additional declines. This is probably, I would say, a knee-jerk response which happens from time to time. And I would not anticipate such further daily declines. Barring any new news just based upon the series, this event alone, we here probably would recommend a buying opportunity. Don’t buy all at once, if you choose to spread out your purchases,” Nalle said.

As the National Transportation Safety Board investigates the case, Nalle says in terms of stock price, securities experts are concerned about the near-to-medium term future and if any additional regulatory costs will hit the aerospace market and decrease the profitability of the 737 Max 9 jet.

Max Trapp — one of Nalle’s undergraduate students studying Boeing and a member of UO’s Investment Group, does not think there needs to be a resignation at Boeing in response to the accident; rather, he says there should be a shift in company culture.

“Boeing needs to fix the internal culture to something that has more focus on quality control as it did or if you zoom way back out before the 1997 merger with McDonnell Douglas. The firm used to be run by engineers. Now it’s run by MBAs. The current CEO is a guy from BlackRock,” Trapp said. “Boeing needs to have a focus on a long-term culture change.”

Nalle and Trapp agree that the incident may not scare off investors due to Boeing’s high demand — especially as it’s one of two major aerospace manufacturers in the world alongside AirBus.

“Boeing has a backlog (of) about 5,900 planes, the individual units. And the 737 Max makes up more than like 4,500 of that so it’s a huge majority. We look at the 737 Max 9, the plane that had this issue (with) the door like ripping off, that only makes up about 130 of the 4,500 737 Max. So, it’s not even if you lose total demand for the 737 Max 9, it’s not really going to move the needle a ton. And that’s why in the short run, when you see this 8% drop in a day, this is likely an opportunity for investors to maybe make a move as long as they’re committed to the long run,” Trapp said.

In Trapp’s view, all eyes are going to be on Boeing’s year-end earnings call.

“They want about $10 billion in free cash flow by then. And that’s money that can be used into the company, or to pay down debt, or buybacks or whatever they want, really. Right now, that number is about $3 billion. But when you look historically, 2017, 2018, before the Max failures, before the COVID pandemic, that number was $12-$13 billion. So, it’s very much in the realm of possibility for them to hit that,” Trapp said.

Overall, Nalle says aerospace manufacturing tends to be a less volatile market and a safer investment — noting there’s a “tone of safety” in a Boeing investment because it is a major supplier.

He also says the accident may not lead to a major hit for Boeing and there’s now a buying opportunity for Boeing shares.

“Times like these, of course, our emotions do cause us to often act, but it’s best to take a step back, zoom out and again, return to why would we invest in the first place. And has this particular piece of news changed that overall thesis? If the answer’s no, by all means, buy when something’s on sale, right?” Nalle adds.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Boeing, but the company declined to comment.