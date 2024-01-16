PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Alaska and United Airlines’ flights were canceled and more than a thousand were switched to different planes between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10 as the companies scrambled to address the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes following the Alaska Flight 1282 incident.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes — which are operated exclusively by Alaska and United — after a door plug ejected from Flight 1282 minutes after takeoff from the Portland International Airport on Jan. 5. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing as the missing chunk of fuselage depressurized the main cabin — momentarily blowing the cockpit door open and exposing 171 passengers and six crew members to the elements at 16,000 feet.
Data compiled by the flight-tracking company FlightAware shows that Alaska Airlines canceled 322 flights and United Airlines canceled 586 flights in response to the near disaster. The companies also swapped 1,075 flights to different aircraft between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10.
All Boeing 737 Max 9 planes remain grounded as Boeing works to develop a thorough inspection process for the controversial aircraft. Prior to the incident, Boeing ordered all airlines to check for loose bolts in the planes’ rudders on Dec. 28.
“Alaska Airlines began preliminary inspections this weekend on a group of our 737-9 MAX aircraft,” the company stated on Jan. 13. “The FAA is requiring more data from Boeing before approving the manufacturer’s proposed inspection and maintenance instructions that will be used to conduct final inspections on all 737-9 MAX and safely return the planes to service. Up to 20 of our planes could undergo preliminary inspections.”
Boeing 737 Max 9 cancellation and flight changes totals by Alaska and United Airlines between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10:
Alaska Airlines
|Date
|Completed Flights on a Max9
|Canceled Flights on a Max9
|Completed Flights Scheduled on a Max9 but Swapped to a Different Aircraft
|01/06/2024
|12
|74
|94
|01/07/2024
|0
|63
|112
|01/08/2024
|0
|63
|106
|01/09/2024
|0
|54
|83
|01/10/2024
|0
|68
|77
|Total:
|12
|322
|472
United Airlines
|Date:
|Completed Flights on a Max9
|Canceled Flights on a Max9
|Completed Flights Scheduled on a Max9 but Swapped to a Different Aircraft
|01/06/2024
|118
|79
|69
|01/07/2024
|0
|143
|129
|01/08/2024
|0
|127
|164
|01/09/2024
|0
|117
|125
|01/10/2024
|0
|120
|116
|Total:
|118
|586
|603