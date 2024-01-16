PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Alaska and United Airlines’ flights were canceled and more than a thousand were switched to different planes between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10 as the companies scrambled to address the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes following the Alaska Flight 1282 incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes — which are operated exclusively by Alaska and United — after a door plug ejected from Flight 1282 minutes after takeoff from the Portland International Airport on Jan. 5. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing as the missing chunk of fuselage depressurized the main cabin — momentarily blowing the cockpit door open and exposing 171 passengers and six crew members to the elements at 16,000 feet.

Data compiled by the flight-tracking company FlightAware shows that Alaska Airlines canceled 322 flights and United Airlines canceled 586 flights in response to the near disaster. The companies also swapped 1,075 flights to different aircraft between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10.

This image provided by Kelly Bartlett shows passengers with oxygen masks on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Kelly Bartlett via AP)

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner blew out Jan. 5, shortly after the flight took off from Portland, forcing the plane to return to Portland International Airport. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner blew out Jan. 5, shortly after the flight took off from Portland, forcing the plane to return to Portland International Airport. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-990ER flight 337 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., lands at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The FAA has ordered the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft after part of the fuselage blew out during a flight. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

This image provided by Kelly Bartlett shows passengers near a hole in the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Kelly Bartlett via AP)

In this photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB Investigator-in-Charge John Lovell examines the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner blew out Friday night shortly after the flight took off from Portland, forcing the plane to return to Portland International Airport. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)

FILE – A Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, June 20, 2017. Indonesia has temporarily grounded three Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners, following an incident in which an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

All Boeing 737 Max 9 planes remain grounded as Boeing works to develop a thorough inspection process for the controversial aircraft. Prior to the incident, Boeing ordered all airlines to check for loose bolts in the planes’ rudders on Dec. 28.

“Alaska Airlines began preliminary inspections this weekend on a group of our 737-9 MAX aircraft,” the company stated on Jan. 13. “The FAA is requiring more data from Boeing before approving the manufacturer’s proposed inspection and maintenance instructions that will be used to conduct final inspections on all 737-9 MAX and safely return the planes to service. Up to 20 of our planes could undergo preliminary inspections.”

Boeing 737 Max 9 cancellation and flight changes totals by Alaska and United Airlines between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10:

Alaska Airlines

Date Completed Flights on a Max9 Canceled Flights on a Max9 Completed Flights Scheduled on a Max9 but Swapped to a Different Aircraft 01/06/2024 12 74 94 01/07/2024 0 63 112 01/08/2024 0 63 106 01/09/2024 0 54 83 01/10/2024 0 68 77 Total: 12 322 472 Data for Alaska Airlines flights provided by FlightAware.

United Airlines