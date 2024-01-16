PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A lawsuit from four passengers on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was filed in Washington on Tuesday against Boeing and Alaska Airlines after the airplane lost its door plug mid-air after taking off from Portland International Airport in early January.

The lawsuit charges three counts including one count of negligence against Boeing, one count of strict product liability against Boeing (under Washington’s Product Liability Act) and one count of negligence against Alaska Airlines.

During the incident on Jan. 5, the door plug of the 737-9 Max blew out of the fuselage at 16,000 feet — leading the plane to rapidly depressurize, the lawsuit says.

“This shocking blowout caused intense fear, distress, anxiety, trauma, physical pain and other injuries to plaintiffs and fellow passengers,” said Mark Lindquist of Mark Lindquist Law, an attorney representing the four passengers.

According to Lindquist, the plane was put into service in October, adding “Boeing delivered a plane with a faulty door plug that blew out of the fuselage at 16,000 feet and air masks that apparently did not function properly.”

“Plaintiffs feared the gaping hole in the fuselage, rapid depressurization, and general havoc was a prelude to the plane’s destruction and their own likely death,” Lindquist claims. “Some passengers were sending what they thought would be their final text messages in this world.”

In addition to suing Boeing, the plane’s manufacturer, Lindquist also filed the suit against Alaska Airlines, claiming, “Alaska Airlines management decided the subject plane was not safe to fly over the ocean, but was somehow safe enough to fly over land.”

Calling the decision “mind-boggling,” he says, “There’s no reasonable way for an airline executive to explain to the jury how they thought the plane was not safe to fly over the ocean but was safe to fly over land.”

The attorney furthered that it was “Blind luck that nobody died,” as no passengers were seated directly next to the door plug and said passengers were still wearing seatbelts.

As the National Transportation Safety Board investigates the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Jan. 9 that all Max 9 planes with plugs should remain grounded.

Lindquist formerly represented victim families in two fatal plane crashes of the Boeing 737 Max 8 in 2018 and 2019, and says he’s encouraged that Boeing is reviewing their quality control now.

“A few years ago, Boeing had back-to-back fatal crashes the Max 8. At that time, they were in total denial about the problems with the plane. This time we’ve seen the CEO of Boeing step up and seem to take at least some responsibility for what happened. I think that’s an encouraging sign,” Lindquist said. “After the two Max 8 disasters, we all thought Boeing was going to really elevate their quality control programs, so nothing like this would happen again. Unfortunately, it has happened again, and they need to take another hard look at their quality control programs.”

“It took the FAA three months and a second crash to ground the Max 8,” Lindquist added, “so it’s good to see this quick action. Lessons were learned by the FAA, if not Boeing.”

At this point in the investigation, Lindquist says officials are focusing on the four bolts that were supposed to hold the door plug in place.

“Though it’s too soon to know for sure what exactly went wrong,” Lindquist said. “We do know Boeing is ultimately responsible for the safety of their planes and Alaska Airlines is ultimately responsible for the safety of their passengers.”

The attorney expects more passengers to join the lawsuit, along with more lawyers — noting that a judge has not certified this case as a class action. The plaintiffs may each be awarded differing damages from the lawsuit as well, Lindquist said.

“While all the passengers have some things in common, their injuries are different based on where they were seated, their individual reactions, and how they are faring,” Lindquist said. “Each passenger is an individual with individual interests.”

“My clients want accountability for Boeing and for Alaska Airlines. But mostly, they want some assurance this isn’t going to happen again to anyone,” he added.

Alaska Airlines told KOIN 6 News they cannot comment on pending litigation, and Boeing declined to comment.