PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland school teacher who found a piece of a plane in his yard over the weekend is speaking out following a midair accident that happened to an Alaska Airlines jet.

Bob Sauer found a door plug from a plane in his backyard. Jan. 8, 2024 (KOIN).

The Boeing 737 Max 9 had its door plug blown out Friday on its trip from PDX to Ontario, California. That same door plug plunged thousands of feet and landed in a tree in a Portland teacher’s backyard in the West Haven Neighborhood.

“In the flashlight beam, I could see something gleaming white in the trees in the back that isn’t normally there,” Bob Sauer told KOIN 6 News. “And when I went to investigate it, it was very obviously a plane.”

NTSB released this photo of the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that blew out of the aircraft as the plane was climbing altitude on Jan. 5, 2024. The door plug was recovered from a backyard. (Credit: NTSB)

Luckily, no one was seated by the window when the part of the plane fell off, leaving a gaping hole in the fuselage 16,000 feet above the ground. However, the force was so strong that it ripped off a passenger’s shirt and tore open the locked and fortified cockpit door 26 rows away.

Incredibly, it was determined none of the 171 passengers or 6 crew members were seriously injured after the plane made an emergency landing back at PDX.

Aviation experts say the accident is nevertheless a major safety failure for both passengers in the air and people on the ground. Specifically, the Federal Aviation Administration says the door plug is key to the ongoing investigation into what happened.

Two cell phones from the plane have also reportedly been found, including one on Southwest Leahy Road in the Cedar Hills Neighborhood. The National Transportation Safety Board says a few other items went missing from the plane. Officials say anyone who finds items that appear to be from the flight to contact authorities.